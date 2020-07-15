LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen has been identified as the person killed in a shooting Monday night in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says 16-year-old Jalen Anthony died of multiple gunshot wounds from a rifle.
Louisville Metro Police were called to 12th and Hill Streets around 9:40 p.m. on Monday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Anthony. He died at University Hospital.
About the same time, officers also responded to a report of a triple shooting at Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. They found three people with gunshot wounds, but investigators said they had been shot in the area of 12th and Hill Streets. The conditions, names and ages of the other three victims have not been released.
LMPD has not identified any suspects in the shooting. But anyone with information can call LMPD's crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
