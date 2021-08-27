LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 17-year-old who was shot to death in the parking lot of a restaurant on Fern Valley Road earlier this week.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the teen has been identified as Devor Stoner Jr.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers with the department's Sixth Division were called to a reported shooting in the parking lot of a Zaxby's restaurant in the 3400 block of Fern Valley Road -- which is right off Preston Highway between Newburg and Okolona -- around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Officers responding to the scene found Stoner, who had been shot. He died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Mitchell said the unit believes it has "all parties involved at this point," but the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.
Although police believe they have those responsible for this shooting accounted for, anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or have information in the case is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
