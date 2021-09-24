LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Meade County have identified a 26-year-old woman whose body was found duct-taped in a sleeping bag in a truck.
According to Meade County Deputy Coroner James Chism, that woman has been identified as Meaghan Dunn of Vine Grove, Kentucky.
Her official cause of death has not yet been determined.
The identification comes days after 29-year-old Denny Rumfelt was arrested for Dunn's murder.
According to an arrest report Rumfelt showed up at his Vine Grove home just before 3 p.m. Wednesday and told his brother and parents that he killed a woman.
While standing in the doorway of his home, Rumfelt allegedly told his family that "it is wrapped up in carpet and has tape around it." He also told his family that he thought she was inside his truck.
Deputies with the Meade County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene. According to the arrest report, Rumfelt walked out of the house and surrendered.
After getting a warrant to search the a green 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck, deputies looked inside and saw a multi-colored sleeping bag with gray duct tape wrapped around it, according the the court documents. Investigators said the sleeping bag was on the passenger side of the truck.
Deputies removed the bag from the truck and placed it on top of a piece of plexiglass.
When the coroner arrived, the duct tape was cut from the bag, and Dunn's body was removed. Investigators said she had duct tape around her mouth as well as a piece of tape over her eyes.
At that point, Rumfelt was arrested.
"It is very gruesome and rare here in Meade County," Meade County Sheriff's Detective Danny Knell said.
During a subsequent interview, investigators said they found blood on his clothes and ears as well as fresh cuts on his arm and finger. The cut on his arm required stitches.
Rumfelt is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center. His bond is set at $50,000 full cash.
Authorities say Dunn lived in Vine Grove with her father. Investigators are trying to determine the nature of her relationship -- if any -- with Rumfelt.
