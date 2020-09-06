LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the Louisville Metro Corrections inmate who died Friday as Justin Cravens, 36.
Craven's cause of death remains unknown while an autopsy report is pending, according to the coroner's office.
Eric Troutman, Metro Corrections' chief of staff, has requested that Louisville Metro Police's Public Integrity Unit investigate Craven's death and the jail's "compliance of observation and welfare checks of inmates."
A corrections officer found Cravens unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham.
"The officer immediately summoned medical personnel who then started lifesaving efforts," Durham said in a news release.
Officials said Cravens was booked into Metro Corrections on Sept. 2. on a Kentucky parole violation warrant.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.