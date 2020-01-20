LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Deputy Coroner has identified a man found dead in an east Louisville home.
The coroner said 62-year-old Darrell Buford was the man found dead inside a home in the 10000 block of Symington Circle by police on Sunday morning.
Few details surrounding the case have been released by investigators. Police say there have not been any arrests, and they have not released any suspect descriptions.
The official cause of death is still pending, according to the coroner. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
