LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 29-year-old who was found shot to death in a vehicle in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Louisville resident Tevin Roberts was found shot and killed outside of Laundry Connection on 26th Street, just south of Broadway, according to Louisville Metro Police Maj. Mindy Vance.
Vance said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 as he was sitting inside a parked car.
There was no suspects in the shooting as of June 10. Anyone with information can anonymously report it here or by calling 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.