SOUTH LOUISVILLE TRENCH RESCUE 2-27-19.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 25-year-old man killed in a construction site accident in south Louisville on Wednesday. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Clayton Bono of Taylorsville, Ky. died of blunt force injuries.

Louisville Metro Police said in a release that Bono died on Cardinal Hill Road, when a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site. 

Jefferson County Fire was dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday to what was originally called a trench rescue in a neighborhood south of Iroquois Park near the intersection of Palatka Road and St. Andrews Church Road.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.  

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags