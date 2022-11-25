LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day.
The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash.
Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway, near Bruner Lane.
Police said a man, identified Friday as Conklin, was driving north on Dixie when he drifted into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.
Conklin was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
The two people in the other vehicle were also taken to UofL Hospital. That driver was in serious condition, and the passenger's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.