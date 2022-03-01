LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and another is hurt after a crash on Poplar Level Road early Sunday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Kevin W. Simpson Sr. on Tuesday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers responded to the crash at the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road around 2:30 a.m. That's not far from Gardiner Lane.
Mitchell said a car was trying to turn out of the parking lot of a business and was hit by a SUV.
Simpson Sr. was the driver of the car turning out of the lot and he died at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was taken to University Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and no charges were expected, according to Mitchell.
