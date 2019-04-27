LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot on West Market Street.
The victim was Charles Johns Jr., according to Deputy Coroner Mark Wampler.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West Market Street near Dr. W J Hodge Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Johns suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to University Hospital, where police say he died from his injuries.
Tiffany Taylor, 30, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday and charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to LMPD. The arrest citation says Taylor set up a drug deal "under the pretense to purchase marijuana from the victim."
Police say a co-defendant, Steven Guy, pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Both Taylor and Guy drove back to Indiana, according to the arrest citation. Taylor was later interviewed by LMPD homicide detectives and admitted to her role. While she was speaking with detectives, she "removed a sim card from phone and pretended to eat it in an attempt to conceal and destroy."
Guy was arrested in New Albany.
