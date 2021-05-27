LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot and killed outside a Louisville Family Dollar store earlier this week has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Delion Burks, 39, died after being shot multiple times.
The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar in the 3000 block of Wilson Avenue, in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police said Burks was shot in the parking lot of the store in "some type of drive-by" and died at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but has no suspects and has made no arrests in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
