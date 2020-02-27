LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in a double shooting Tuesday in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood.
Steven Barlow, 52, died of a gunshot wound just before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after being involved in a double shooting around 5:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Warren Avenue, near Florence Avenue, according to a news release.
Barlow and another victim, identified by the Louisville Metro Police Department as an adult male, were taken to University Hospital, where Barlow died.
Police have not provided an update on the status of the other victim.
