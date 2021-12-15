LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky student who died after being found unresponsive at a fraternity house in October had a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.
Fayette County Coroner Gray Ginn said Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood died of alcohol toxicity.
Hazelwood was found unresponsive Oct. 18 at the Farmhouse Fraternity, where his friends told the coroner he was "highly intoxicated and had been heavily drinking "hard liquor" throughout the day.
According to the toxicology report released by the Fayette County Coroner's Coroner, Hazelwood's blood alcohol content level was 0.354.
Hazelwood was also believed to have amphetamine in his system, according to the toxicology report.
UK said the 18-year-old was a freshman majoring in Agricultural Economics.
Ginn does not believe trauma or foul play is suspected in the case. No one has been charged in connection with the death, according to University of Kentucky Police.
