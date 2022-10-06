LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 36-year-old Kristin Dalton, of Louisville.
According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. on a report that a person had been hit by a car.
Police believe the woman, identified by the coroner's office as Dalton, was in the roadway on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a passenger vehicle. Mitchell said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell said "all parties involved remained at the scene."
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
