LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood Wednesday evening.
According to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers with the department's Fourth Division were called to Berry Boulevard at Georgetown Place around 7:45 p.m. on a report that a person had been hit by a car.
Police believe a woman was in the roadway on Berry Boulevard when she was hit by a passenger vehicle. Mitchell said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
Mitchell said "all parties involved remained at the scene."
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
