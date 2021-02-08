LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Corydon, Indiana, is facing several felony charges after police say he crashed a car while trying to run from a traffic stop.
According to a news release, it happened just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 6. A state trooper tried to stop the black 1999 Infiniti Q45 being driven by Gregory Steiner for speeding near Capital Avenue and Walnut Street in Corydon.
Police say Steiner initially started to pull into a parking area but accelerated and headed toward the Harrison County Fairgrounds. Police say the car reached speeds above 90 miles per hours on Old Highway 135 and ran several stop signs.
After turning west onto Fairview Church Road, the car drove off the roadway and into a beanfield before crashing and coming to rest in a heavy thicket. While searching the crash scene and car, officers located approximately 4.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine in separate packaging. Some of the meth was found hidden in a plastic vial inside a flashlight handle.
Steiner was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Jail. He's facing the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing in Methamphetamine - Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine - Level 5 Felony
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony
- Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle - Level 6 Felony
- Reckless Driving - A Misdemeanor
- Resisting Law Enforcement - A Misdemeanor
