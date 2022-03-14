LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After over two years, Costco plans to get rid of its senior hours.
The company gave members over 60 years old a chance to shop before the general public just over two years ago.
Costco's senior hours were from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The hours were also for health care workers, first responders, people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.
Costco officials said the schedule returns to normal April 18.
Several national grocery stores had special hours during the pandemic for those who are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus.
