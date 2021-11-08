LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council takes another step towards spending millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.
The council's Budget Committee approved a second round of ARP funding on Monday.
The money is coming from the federal government to help cities address the negative economic impacts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
One big change made on Monday was the amount the city could allocate toward Department of Justice public safety reforms being cut in half.
The Louisville Metro Police Department has said it could cost up to $40 million to reform the department over four years.
Metro Council initially set aside $35 million for those costs in this round of ARP funding, but that number is now at $17.5 million.
"This appropriation will fund two years of these reforms with the expectation that funding in future years will come from the general fund, or from appropriations of ARP in subsequent rounds," Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said.
The full Metro Council still has to approve all of the other spending planned for this round of federal funding at its next meeting on Thursday.
