LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials have begun training volunteers who will be helping at Louisville's mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Officials discussed volunteers' roles during the training event at Broadbent Arena Thursday morning.
Those volunteers will be working directly with the health department staff to give the COVID-19 vaccine to first responders. Non-medical community volunteers will help with scheduling, collecting documents, temperature checks and restocking supplies.
The drive-thru vaccination site at Broadbent Arena is set to open Monday, Jan. 4 for health care workers and first responders.
