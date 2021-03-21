LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cases of COVID-19 have continued to decline in Kentucky for 10-straight weeks, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday, reporting a positivity rate below 3% as the state exceeds 1 million vaccinations administered.
In a video update posted to Twitter, Beshear reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor. Two additional deaths were reported based on additional death certificate audits the state is conducting for deaths that occurred from November to the end of January.
Gov. Beshear announced ten straight weeks of declining cases, with 316 new #COVID19 cases reported Sunday and a positivity rate below 3%. The Governor also announced 1.175 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh. pic.twitter.com/Dl3vWdcuJH— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 21, 2021
With the addition of Sunday's numbers, Kentucky has seen 420,828 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,738 deaths related to the virus. At least 49,105 Kentuckians have recovered, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. There are currently 463 Kentucky residents in the hospital with COVID-19, 111 of which are in an ICU, with 71 on ventilators, according to Kentucky Public Health.
The state's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of tests returning positive, sits at 2.97%, the lowest reported rate since July 3, Beshear said.
Eight of Kentucky's 120 counties remain at a red critical incidence rate. Jefferson County remains in the orange "accelerated" zone, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Beshear also announced that 1,175,442 Kentuckians have had at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility will open up to anyone age 50 and older. Anyone age 16 and older in the state can begin signing up to get vaccinated on April 12.
For Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine information, click here. For information on COVID-19 testing, click here. To look at a breakdown of cases in the state, click here for Kentucky's COVID-19 dashboard.
The state is still providing free or reduced-cost transportation to and from vaccination appointments.
For additional information about getting signed up to get vaccinated, click here or here.
