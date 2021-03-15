LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now more than 560 COVID-19 vaccination sites across the Kentucky, and more are extending appointments to essential workers and those age 16 and older who have underlying health issues.
Norton Healthcare has opened up its waitlist to the Tier 1c group, which includes anyone age 60 and above, pre-defined essential workers and anyone 16 and older with chronic conditions.
"It's great to see that we are already at a place ahead of schedule for what most people predicted," Craig Johnson, with Norton Healthcare, said.
Kentuckians are 18 and older who are essential workers, or patients with chronic medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), can sign up. Norton Healthcare will then contact them with available appointments at four different locations:
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway in the retail center off Heaton Road, next to the Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus - Medical Plaza 2
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
- St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
"Once they receive that invitation via email there's a link directly on there and the very first step they'll take is choosing their date, time and their location," Johnson said.
To get on Norton's waitlist, click here. For additional information about getting on the list, click here.
UofL Health is also offering appointments to those in Phase 1C at drive-thru locations in downtown Louisville on South Brook Street and at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The Medical Center South in Shepherdsville is administering shots as well.
"It's funny we had appointments open until the word got out that we're doing 1C, which is great. So we have filled all those appointments this week, but we open our appointments on Thursday mornings. So keep on looking for appointment times," Dr. Hugh Shoff, with UofL Health, said.
To schedule an appointment with UofL Health, click here.
Baptist Health is also now vaccinating those in Phase 1C at its locations across the state, including in La Grange and Louisville.
To schedule an appointment with Baptist Health, click here.
LouVax has not opened up a portal for individuals to sign up for appointments yet, but the location at Broadbent Arena is offering Phase 1C essential workers' companies to sign up. HR representatives can sign employees up to get their vaccine.
For HR representatives looking to sign employees up for a vaccine, click here.
You can also check with your local pharmacies to see if they have available appointments.
Click here to look for available appointments at Walgreens. CVS does not currently have any available appointments in Kentucky, but you can sign up for updates by clicking here.
For more on how to register for your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Kentucky click here. You can also get help through the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
