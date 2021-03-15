LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky marked a major milestone Monday in the fight against COVID-19, as the one-millionth Kentucky resident was vaccinated.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear marked the occasion at the Kentucky State Capitol Monday morning.
Eight Kentuckians who were scheduled to get the vaccine at the Franklin County Health Department instead come to the capitol building so Kentucky residents could watch them represent the one-million mark.
Beshear says Kentucky has come a long way since that first case of COVID-19 just over one year ago. The governor says the state will either meet or beat U.S. President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating every adult resident who wants one by the end of May.
He says the first challenges will be getting enough doses.
Beshear says more vaccination sites are on the way, including the much talked-about location at Shawnee Park.
He says more than 136,000 Kentucky residents got their shot in the past week, and that's a record so far. But the governor also acknowledged the state will hit a tragic number this week, when more than 5,000 Kentucky residents are expected to have died as a result of the virus.
