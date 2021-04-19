LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's airports will receive $11.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of the COVID relief bill passed in December 2020.
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) will receive $11,490,479 while Bowman Field was awarded $23,000, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Monday.
"Building and improving infrastructure creates jobs and facilitates business growth," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Authority. "We're receiving funds critical to the airport's ability to support the local economy."
The funding provided by the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 can be used for operations, sanitization and to prevent the spread of pathogens at airports, according to a news release.
SDF will use $437,670 to support third-party vendors like car rentals, parking operations and concessions.
"Kentucky is ready to take off after the coronavirus crisis, and Louisville airports will lead the way," McConnell said. "The past year has challenged our local airports and their employees. With these bipartisan rescue funds, Kentucky is primed for a strong economic comeback."
