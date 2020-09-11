LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At the start of the pandemic and through much of the summer, getting a coronavirus test in Kentuckiana was tough, but things are improving.
Efforts to expand testing in our area are now paying off, with more appointments available and faster turnaround times.
"Testing has become much more available in the area," said Dr. Mark Morris, a hospitalist with Norton Healthcare.
Most of the area's major healthcare providers have set up testing sites and many of them offer drive-thru tests.
Just a few weeks ago, it could take a week or more to get a test appointment. Now many providers are offering next-day appointments when people schedule online.
Experts say that access is important.
"It just does a great service in terms of helping us control the virus and prevent spread as much as possible," Morris said.
Turnaround times for results have improved, too. Norton Healthcare said test results are now being reported back in a few days, compared to about a 10-day wait in August. The healthcare provider said support at the state level helped free up testing supplies.
"Testing is obviously important to try to keep track of the virus," Morris said. "We can identify who is ill and who is not and can better direct when people should quarantine and self isolate."
Testing was previously limited to those with symptoms and those most at risk, but now most sites are open to anyone who thinks they may need a test.
"Please, by all means, if somebody feels they need the test, do not hesitate to try to take advantage of those opportunities wherever they area," Morris said.
For a list of testing sites in Kentucky, click here. For test sites in Indiana, click here.
