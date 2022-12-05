LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage.
The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning.
Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
One person joked that "it herd we needed drivers." It's unclear where the cow is now.
If anyone recognizes the cow or knows the cow's owner, call Meade County dispatch at 270-422-4911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.