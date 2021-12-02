LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A damaged strip mall in St. Matthews is finally getting demolished.
Crews started tearing down the Galleria of St. Matthews strip mall.
In 2019, the roof partially collapsed and the building was condemned, forcing several businesses — like Del Frisco's, Havana Rumba and others — to close or relocate.
Real estate agency Kaden Companies bought the property back in June. At the time, it said it planned to redevelop the property into a place for retail and office or medical space.
Related Stories:
- Local real estate company acquires troubled Galleria of St. Matthews
- Del Frisco's owners weigh options amid St. Matthews strip mall uncertainty
- Businesses abandoning troubled St. Matthews strip mall that closed after roof collapse
- Havana Rumba suing landlord following roof collapse
- Roof collapse closes Havana Rumba, Del Frisco's and several other St. Matthews businesses
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.