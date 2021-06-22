LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A troubled shopping center in St. Matthews is getting a new owner.
In a release, Kaden Companies said it has acquired the Galleria of St. Matthews. The strip mall on Oeschli Avanue was once home to Del Frisco's, Havana Rumba and other businesses, but the property was condemned in 2019 after the roof collapsed.
The company said it plans to redevelop the two-acre property, which is in a high-traffic part of St. Matthews. The vision includes 23,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a proposed second floor with 4,000 - 10,000 square feet of office or medical space. Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2021.
Kaden Companies is a real estate and development firm in Louisville that operates large properties including the Holiday Manor Shopping Center, Cedar Springs Shopping Center, Jefferson Ridge in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and South Park Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
