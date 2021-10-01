LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel neighborhoods are getting a new community health center.
The groundbreaking was held Friday on Bardstown Road at Reynolds Lane. The new Buechel-Newburg Community Health Center will replace the existing Park DuValle at Newburg location in the Bardstown Square shopping center.
The new building is about a half-mile down Bardstown Road from the existing health center and will expand services to include mental health.
"Everybody is waiting for us," said Dr. Swannie Jett, chief executive officer at the Park DuValle Community Health Center. "There's not a lot of primary care services in this community, so it's important that we step forward and be able to provide something of great quality to the community."
The old site will remain open until the new site is complete.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.