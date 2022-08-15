LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the 2022 Kentucky State Fair just days away, crews are busy working on the finishing touches for the 11-day event.
The fair expects to draw around 600,000 visitors this year for the annual summer celebration that features fair food, music, exhibits, concerts and other entertainment. It's the first time since 2019 that the fair will be hosted without any COVID-19 restrictions.
"Right now, just as every other year, it's the calm before the storm," said Ian Cox, a spokesman for Kentucky Venues. "There is a little bit more ownership over what you can do day in and day out, and I think that has given people confidence that they can buy their fair ticket in advance and know the fair is going to happen."
Nearly every corner of the 1.2 million square feet of exhibition space will be used for displays, demonstrations or shows.
"This year, we've taken an approach of filling as much open space as possible outside with the activities that allow people to roam from indoor space that is climate-controlled to outdoor covered space and then outdoor performance areas," Cox said.
This year, there's a giant tent near Parking Lot A, just outside of the Expo Hall South wing with concerts and events. There will also be a 9/11 memorial bus where survivors will share stories, along with artifacts.
"We couldn't be more thankful that they were able to visit here," Cox said. "It has been around the country, and for it to come on our property is a very special thing and is included with fair admission."
Inside Cloverville, more than 100 judges are already checking in 6,000 entries from all 120 Kentucky counties.
"This is our first real year to have 4H programming after the pandemic, and we are really starting to see our outcomes back to where we were in 2019," said Dr. Kimberly Leger, extension special for 4-H Youth at University of Kentucky.
Outside, vendors are getting ready, including the ever-popular donut burger stand.
"We have to go through all the equipment, clean it and make sure everything is functioning properly with refrigeration," said Don Kenna, a vendor at the fair.
The nighttime curfews will be in affect starting at 6 p.m. Anyone under 18 must be with a parent or guardian 21 or older. The hours are also shorter this year. The fair will open at 10 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. due to not enough breakfast offerings for the number of workers there that early and since more events start in the afternoon.
Phillips Lane will also remain open the entire duration of the fair to allow easy access to additional, newly paved parking lots.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Admission to the fair includes access to indoor exhibits, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, the livestock competition and other entertainment.
Admission at the gate is $10 per person, and parking is $10 per vehicle. The fair is also holding special discount days for U.S. military members, seniors and people with sensory sensitivity. This year's state fair includes 11 free concerts, including Russel Dickerson, the Oak Ridge Boys, Blake Stone Cherry Trace Adkins and We the Kingdom.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Louisville Metro Police released plans for street closures due to the state fair:
- Restricted traffic on Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21, Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Phillips Lane from Monarch to Freedom Way (authorized vehicles only)
- Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive (residents, guests and Phillips Lane business patrons only)
- No stopping anytime on Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21, Friday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 28:
- Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive
- Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road
- Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to end
- Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3
