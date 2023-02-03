LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Friday.
In a release, LMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant and that the woman who was killed was an employee.
A police spokesperson says preliminary information suggests the shooting was an isolated incident in the parking lot. He did not believe JB Swift was on lockdown.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.