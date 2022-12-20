LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon.
Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Johnson died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
After initially classifying it as a death investigation led by LMPD's Homicide Unit, LMPD said the death is now classified as a homicide.
LMPD said there are no suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
