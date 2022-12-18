LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Chickasaw Park in west Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchel said officers responded to the park just after 4 p.m. on the report of a person down. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
After initially classifying it as a death investigation led by LMPD's Homicide Unit, Mitchell said the death is now classified as a homicide.
LMPD has not determined the age of the man.
Mitchell said there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
