LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were shot and killed Sunday morning in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.
In a news release Sunday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, just off Cane Run Road.
The officers found two men who'd been shot, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
The shooting Sunday morning was 1 mile away from another homicide in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday night. There have now been 14 homicides in Jefferson County in the first 18 days of December.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB media. All Rights Reserved.