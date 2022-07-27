LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old man was identified Wednesday as the victim of a fatal shooting last month in the Portland neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Delmontray Burch was shot multiple times and killed June 30 in the 2500 block of Montgomery Street, near Portland Avenue and Northwestern Parkway.
Maj. Mindy Vance, a spokesperson for LMPD, said that night officers with the department's 1st Division responded around 10 p.m. Burch was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but as of Wednesday had not made any arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted online using LMPD's anonymous crime tip portal by clicking here.
