LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man found dead outside a Shively liquor store earlier this month.
According to court documents, Javontae Moore was arrested Wednesday evening.
Shively Police said just before 10 p.m. Sunday, June 5, officers were sent to the parking lot of Dixie Liquor on Dixie Highway, near Gagel Avenue. They found the body of 29-year-old Jordin Barnes with a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.
Police said they were able to review surveillance video and identified the suspects' vehicle as a Honda Civic with a spare tire on the front passenger side. They said they were also able to match the license plate with the registered owner's address, which was in the 7500 block of Connor Way.
According to court documents, police spotted Moore and two other males — including a juvenile — get out of the same vehicle at that address.
Police said they interviewed a witness and he told officers that, shortly before the shooting, the juvenile saw Barnes at the liquor store and asked him to buy a cigar for him. Shortly after that, the witness said Barnes came back to the car and Moore, who was a passenger in the vehicle, discussed buying some pills from Barnes.
At that point, the witness said Moore shot Barnes.
Moore is charged with complicity to murder. Police said Moore, the juvenile and a third suspect are also charged in connection with a robbery unrelated to the shooting.
That robbery took place just after 5:30 a.m. May 31 on Fegenbush Lane, near Norlynn Drive. Police said Moore took a man's vehicle at gunpoint, while the juvenile and 18-year-old Jason Cansler were in the getaway vehicle.
The getaway vehicle was the same Honda Civic used in the homicide, according to police.
Moore and Cansler are charged with first-degree Robbery in that case, according to court documents. The charges against the juvenile are not known, as juvenile records are sealed.
Moore remains in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond.
