LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder in a double homicide from May, according to Louisville Metro Police.
In May, two men were killed after being shot in a vehicle near Hikes Lanes and Taylorsville Road. Police say that two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone from another vehicle shot them.
Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, was charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested by LMPD officers without incident on Tuesday.
One of the two victims, Kahlil Laghmani, 18, died at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. He was shot and killed on his 18th birthday.
The second victim, 20-year-old Mahamed Abdi, died at University of Louisville Hospital days later.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
