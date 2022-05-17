LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after being shot in a vehicle Saturday near Hikes Lane and Taylorsville Road in Louisville.
One of the two victims, Kahlil Laghmani, 18, died Saturday night at University of Louisville Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. He was shot and killed on his 18th birthday.
The second victim, 20-year-old Mahamed Abdi, died at University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday.
Police believe the two men were traveling northbound when someone from another vehicle fired into their car.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
