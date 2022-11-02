LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night.
According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway, at the intersection of Lambert Road. That's near the Outer Loop and Blue Lick Road.
Police said Terry was drunk when he hit the bicyclist, who was traveling in the northbound lanes of Preston Highway. Instead of stopping and saying with the injured bicyclist until help could arrive, police said Terry fled the scene, driving northbound on Preston Highway.
According to an arrest report, he drove to the parking lot of an apartment complex on nearby Huntington Lane, where he parked his vehicle and and called his dad.
His father eventually brought him back to the scene of the collision, according to police.
Police said Terry told them he'd smoked marijuana and consumed a shot of alcohol with his father before he got behind the wheel. A detective could also smell alcohol on his breath, according to the arrest report.
Terry was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, first-degree assault and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition Tuesday night. His current condition is not known.
