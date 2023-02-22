LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, accused of setting a southern Indiana playground on fire.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers and firefighters were called to Bicknell Park, at Silver Street near Reno Avenue, at 2 p.m. on a report that there was a fire at the playground.
The fire was extinguished and contained to the playground equipment and the surrounding grounds, Bailey said.
An investigation led to the arrest of Malik Huston, 19. He's being held at the Floyd County Jail, facing a felony arson charge.
"The fast action taken by New Albany Fire Department personnel to extinguish the blaze and subsequent investigation by New Albany Police personnel resulted in the responsible party being immediately identified and arrested," Bailey said in a news release. "Unfortunately, the damage caused by the irresponsible actions of Huston will disrupt the enjoyment of the park equipment for the immediate future."
Bailey said an estimate of the damage to the playground and equipment is "currently underway."
