LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown, Indiana man was arrested for possession of child pornography after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) started an investigation.
Dartanion Arcaedia Diego Glover, 19, was arrested on Tuesday after detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force executed a search warrant at his residence in Charlestown, according to a news release.
ICAC launched an investigation in January 2023 after a cyber tip from the NCMEC said that specific account was used to send child pornography images or videos.
Glover was charged with three counts of felony Possession of Child Pornography.
