LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are facing charges after human remains were found in a tote in a storage unit in Owensboro.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff, an investigation began last Friday after a person said they hadn't seen a young girl for a while.
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, but the child in question couldn't be found by police.
The sheriff's office ended up filing their own missing person report.
On Tuesday, police went to a storage facility rented by Porter. That's where they found the human remains.
Porter and Gomez-Alvarez were found by police in Berea, Kentucky, and now face several charges.
Police have not said if the human remains are that of the missing child.
