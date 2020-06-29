LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were arrested and are facing drug charges after a traffic stop for a defective headlight turned into a high-speed chase in Scott County that injured an officer.
It happened early Friday morning when an officer noticed a vehicle on Gardner Street driving with a defective headlight, the Scottsburg Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Police said the driver turned onto Moonglo Road, driving over the posted speed limit. That's when the officer pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Moonglo and Wilson Roads and the vehicle sped off.
Several other responding officers set up stop sticks in an effort to stop the vehicle, which police say was traveling over 90 miles per hour. The driver swerved around the stop sticks by driving up on a walking path and continuing on Lake Road.
An off-duty Austin Police officer in the area also attempted to deploy stop sticks at the entrance of the Mid-American Science Park, police said. The suspect then locked the vehicle's brakes, hitting the Austin officer's vehicle and coming to a stop.
Police said the driver, Levi Brewer, took off on foot to a nearby parking lot where he was arrested. While searching Brewer's vehicle, police said they found a backpack with a marijuana pipe, a meth pipe, and a set of scales. He was taken to the Scott County ER to be evaluated and have a blood sample drawn. Police said he admitted to using marijuana "on a daily basis" and had used methamphetamine that day. He faces charges of battery, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, as well as resisting law enforcement.
The Austin Police officer was also taken to the ER for injuries to his legs and knees after being knocked to the ground by his vehicle when it "spun around" after being hit by Brewer's vehicle.
Brewer's passenger, Gavin Brewer, was also arrested. He faces charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance.
