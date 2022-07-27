LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot in Jeffersontown in December 2020.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Radwan Abdirahman and 20-year-old Abdulmalik Ali were arrested Tuesday in connection with the case.
Police said that on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, Abdirahman and Ali were in a silver sedan in the parking lot of the Ramada Plaza by the Wyndham Louisville Hotel & Conference Center at 1760 Plantside Drive.
At some point, another vehicle pulled into the parking lot. Inside that vehicle was 22-year-old Madin Ali, along with a driver and one other passenger. According to court documents, Abdirahman, Ali and another, unidentified accomplice opened fire on that vehicle.
Ali was shot in the head, according to police. The other two people in the vehicle were uninjured, despite the vehicle itself being hit several times.
Police responded to the scene shortly after midnight. They found Ali inside a vehicle near Hurstbourne Parkway. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
According to court documents, investigators identified Ali and Abdirahman as suspects in the murder, through phone records that put them at the scene, a family member who knew of their involvement, and photo identification.
A warrant was issued for their arrest and they were taken into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
