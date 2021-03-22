LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital Monday after being shot in broad daylight in Louisville's California neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. on Osage Avenue near 18th Street, according to a release from Louisville Metro Police. Both were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
A woman at the hospital identified herself as the aunt of one of the shooting victims. She said her 13-year-old nephew was shot in the leg and a 16-year-old boy was shot in the stomach. She said both will be OK.
The woman said the teens were shot in a drive-by while walking down the street.
"I keep telling him, 'Don't go outside. Don't be walking up and down the street,'" she said. "There's so much going on, and you don't know."
LMPD said there are no suspects in the shooting.
