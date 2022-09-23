LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.