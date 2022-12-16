LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than $250,000 in "fabulous fakes" were confiscated in Louisville earlier this month.
In a news release Friday, the Louisville Customs and Border Patrol said officers seized hundreds of counterfeit luxury wallets and belts at UPS Worldport on Dec. 13.
CBP officers inspected two boxes from Turkey that were on their way to Modesto, California.
Inside the boxes were 416 fake Louis Vuitton and Gucci wallets, and 108 fake Tommy Hilfiger, Hermes and Ferragamo belts.
If these items had been real, they would have been worth a suggested retail price of about $252,000.
