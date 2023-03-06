CBP - WORLDPORT SEIZURE FEB 2023 - METHANPHETAMINE (1).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of pounds of marijuana, meth and prescription drugs were seized in February at the UPS Worldport facility in Louisville.

In a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said a total of 1,600 pounds of narcotics were intercepted last month.

The top three drugs seized in Louisville include more than 1,200 pounds of marijuana, 139 pounds of meth and 81 pounds of steroids worth a total of more than $3.1 million on the street.

Officers also seized 77 pounds of precursors, 44 pounds of prescription medication, 20 pounds of cocaine and ketamine, 2 pounds of heroin and 68 grams of fentanyl. In all officers confiscated 1,628 pounds of dangerous and potentially lethal drugs.

The narcotics arrived from several countries including Mexico, Canada, Britain, China and the Netherlands.

The attempts to send drugs through UPS get very creative. There were shipments of Ketamine in pillows, Ecstasy packed in boxes of plaster, cocaine in candy boxes and someone even tried to hide THC wax in what looked like jugs of maple syrup. 

While medical and recreational marijuana is legal in several states, CBP said it enforces the federal laws, which have not changed in the U.S. where the sale, possession, production, and distribution of marijuana is illegal.

IMAGES | Creative criminals try to send drugs through UPS Worldport in Louisville

"These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband in and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks," said said Gene Matho, Acting Area Port Director-Cleveland, in the release.

Louisville Customs and Border Patrol officers also stopped counterfeit merchandise, cock fighting spurs, counterfeit treasury checks and dangerous agricultural items during the month of February.

