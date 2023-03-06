LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three juveniles were arrested after fights broke out at the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to several fights at the park in downtown Louisville around 8 p.m. Police said groups of juveniles were involved in ongoing fights.
Ellis said police broke up the fights, but the crowd remained, causing police to shut down Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge. The park was cleared as additional officers were called.
LMPD will continue to have a presence at the park on Monday.
Ellis said charges are pending for the juveniles who were arrested.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.