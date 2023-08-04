Jacob Reynolds.jpg

Jacob Reynolds. (Source: KSP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested an Elizabethtown, Kentucky, man on child pornography charges.

According to Kentucky State Police, 30-year-old Jacob Reynolds was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

It was discovered that Reynolds shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

He's been initially charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old and possess/view matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old.

The investigation remains ongoing. He's been lodged at the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags