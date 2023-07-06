LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 31-year-old man wanted out of Arizona was arrested in Louisville and found with pounds of drugs and multiple weapons.
Louisville Metro Police said TyShawn Nuby was a violent felony offender and was wanted out of Arizona for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and in Indiana for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He then decided to hide out in Louisville.
Nuby was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 5 without incident and was found to be in possession of 4.5 pounds of heroin, a 5.56 Draco and a 9mm Taurus handgun.
According to an arrest report, police found:
- A bag with 37 grams of suspected Marijuana
- A bag with 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- A bag with 20 grams of suspected cocaine
- A bag with three grams of suspected methamphetamine
- A bag of 4.5 grams of suspected heroin
- A bag of 3.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine
- A bag of 4.5 grams of suspected heroin
- A bag with 3.5 grams of suspected heroin
- 18 fraudulent $100 bills
